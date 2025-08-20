Goodlettsville’s fire chief shares advice on where to store valuables to keep them safe in a fire

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After weekend fires in several spots around our area, I wanted to find out more information on where to keep valuable items like passports, birth certificates, and family photos so they are not destroyed in a fire.

While getting out safely remains the top priority during a house fire, Goodlettsville Fire Chief Kenneth Reeves said protecting irreplaceable documents can make recovery much easier.

Reeves, who has 35 years of firefighting experience, said there are usually four priorities during a fire.

"The things people want out from a fire are people...pets, pictures, and pills," said Fire Chief Kenneth Reeves.

"A little bit of preparation, a little bit of forethought about where those important things are, makes your recovery from a fire event so much smoother," Reeves said.

Reeves said the best solution is keeping important documents in a fire safe, but that’s not something everyone has at home.

Reeves said there’s an unexpected alternative that most people already have at home that works almost as well, a freezer.

"It's so many times we find frozen cold items still in the freezer after a home has burned all the way to the ground so that made me think, that's a good place to store your valuables," Reeves said.

Beyond document protection, Reeves recommends keeping phones and keys in the same spot each night, so that you can find them if you’re in the middle of an emergency.

"They're in my pants that I wore yesterday, and they're sitting on the chair beside my bed," Reeves said.

If you have medication, you may want to have a "go bag" that you keep near your door, but Reeves emphasizes getting out is the most important part.

“I'm not saying, let's go around and do an inventory, and let's gather up and think about it. This has got to be forethought and prepared to go,” Reeves said.

Reeves also recommends taking pictures of family photographs and storing them on a hard drive in a different location from your home.

Another crucial safety tip: close your bedroom door when sleeping.

"Even a hollow core residential door keeps a world of fire and smoke away from you," Reeves said.

I also reached out to the Metro Nashville Fire Department for some safety tips, which are shared below:

For important documents or valuables, many people choose to store them in a small fire-resistant safe that may remain intact even after a fire, provided you can physically access it afterward. Items that require immediate access, like medication, keys, or eyeglasses, are best kept in a nightstand or near an egress door.

Most importantly, we do not recommend anyone stop to gather items once a fire has started. The priority should always be getting out quickly and safely. If families have a small “go bag” with essential items stored near an exit, they can grab it on their way out if time and conditions allow.

