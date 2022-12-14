Goodwill anticipates post-holiday surge in donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So many people are willing to give during the holidays that Goodwill needs your help ahead of an anticipated surge in donations.

Goodwill said donations increase by 40% the week following Christmas in Middle and West Tennessee, so the organization asks that you donate now to avoid that rush.

Goodwill said the annual surge is typically caused by people cleaning out their closets, attics, and garages to make room for holiday gifts.

The company moves staff around to its busiest locations, but donors may still see lines at peak hours.

The organization suggests you re-organize your storage spaces before Christmas and has some tips for you to do so: Maintain the "one-year" rule — if you have not worn or used it in the last year, it is probably time to donate. Remove hangers from clothing. Finally, check Goodwill's website for what can and can't be accepted. For example, Goodwill cannot take household chemicals or older TVs.

Goodwill is grateful for donations any time of the year. The Holiday increase keeps the stores well-stocked for shoppers throughout the year.