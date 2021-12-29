Goodwill expecting donation surge this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has shifted employees to its busiest sites to meet the annual year-end surge in donations.

From Dec. 26-31, the number of donations at Goodwill Donation Express centers in middle and west Tennessee rises by nearly 50 percent compared to other days of the year. The surge is prompted by people cleaning out their closets, attics and garages to make room for holiday gifts.

To accommodate the rush, Goodwill shifts staff to its busiest locations, but donors may still encounter lines at peak hours.

“We thank our generous donors for their understanding and patience at this time of year. We rely on this increase to carry us through months when people tend to donate less frequently,” explained Goodwill’s Vice President of Donated Goods Leisa Wamsley.

Since the start of the pandemic, Goodwill has provided a contact-free donation process. Donors arriving at Goodwill’s Donation Express Centers are asked to place their bags and boxes of donations into waiting rolling bins.

Attendants are on hand to assist with furniture or other heavy or bulky items. Employees wear masks and practice social distancing, and donors are asked to do the same.

Other things to keep in mind when donating to Goodwill include:

● When decluttering your home, consider the One-Year Rule: If you haven’t worn it, used it or played it in one year, it is probably time to donate it.

● Please remove hangers from clothing. Goodwill is not able to accept hangers as donations.

● Goodwill cannot accept some items, such as household chemicals and older, tube-style televisions. A list of some other items that can and cannot be accepted are on Goodwill’s website.

● Goodwill’s donation receipt form includes a 10% off coupon for Goodwill stores.

● You can track your donations for tax or other purposes at mygoodwilldonation.org.

There are 45 Donations Express Centers located throughout Middle and West Tennessee, and most are open seven days a week.

Hours at Goodwill Donation Express Centers vary by location. Please only leave donations when an attendant is on duty. Locations, hours and much more information can be found online at www.giveit2goodwill.org.

