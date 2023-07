CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — On August 3, Goodwill will host an expungement clinic at Kentucky Career Center in Hopkinsville, KY from 10 am to 12 pm.

The goal of this clinic will be to erase, destroy, or seal past criminal convictions for people to secure employment, housing, and other needs.

This event is capped at 50 participants. They will be not accepting walk-ins on the day of the event.

Individuals must RSVP by July 27th.