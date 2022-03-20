Watch
Goodwill Gown Sale helps future brides-to-be save big

Araceli Crescencio
Wedding dresses on display for Goodwill's Gown Sale event.
Posted at 8:36 PM, Mar 19, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodwill's Wedding Gown weekend is helping hundreds of brides across Middle Tennessee save big.

"Brides typically wear their wedding gown one time and then it goes in an attic or a closet forever and ever," said PR and communications manager for Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee.

Finding the perfect dress can be a big expense, but brides on a budget now have somewhere to turn.

"I wish something like this would've been around when I was getting married. I would have loved to come and try on a bunch of different dresses and kind of found what worked without really having to go to a store or something like that," shopper Bailey Dunn, said.

During the Goodwill Gown Sale dresses are priced anywhere from $50 to $300.

The sale doesn't just include wedding dresses, prom gowns, veils, and heels are also on display. It's a deal some families say truly makes a difference.

"It saves quite a bit of money when you got one that's fixin' to graduate on top of prom," shopper Lisa Martin said.

It's an event Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee said it's happy to put on year after year.

"It helps folks find an affordable gown, it is sustainable environmentally, it benefits Goodwill's non-profit mission and a lot of women leave really happy," Fletcher said.

