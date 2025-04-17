Goodwill of Middle Tennessee offering free solar panel installation training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year when some folks may be thinking about the environment a bit more than usual.

Some may even decide to start recycling or use some form of renewable energy.

A free program offered through Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee is helping folks who want to start working in the field of solar energy.

"I was looking for something to jump into a career and I saw they were looking for students for this class," said Bryan Gaytan, a student in Goodwill's Solar Installation Training Program.

"We spend 4 weeks teaching them everything on how to use the tools and actually install the solar panels on the roof," said Ian Weir, a solar instructor for Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee.

The training is free for those who want to participate, thanks to people who donate items to Goodwill.

“It's paid for by the donations and the sales back in the stores. All of that makes this possible,” Weir said.

According to Weir, there are jobs available in our region, but solar has really taken off in other parts of the country.

“Pretty much anywhere they want to go, there are some really good solar jobs that can open some doors for them,” Weird said.

Gayten is hoping to be hopping on roofs beyond Tennessee someday.

"I would like to go somewhere on the West Coast, you see a lot of people using solar panels and stuff like that," Gayten said.

Classmate Nick Mallory wants to take a similar path.

"I'm planning to move to Oregon next year. Hopefully, this will help me get into companies," Mallory said. "It's been really fun, I've learned a lot so far."

