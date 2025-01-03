Goodwill of Middle Tennessee sees 40% increase in donations in final week of year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re feeling the need to do a little de-cluttering in the new year, you are not alone.

According to Goodwill of Middle Tennessee, in the final days of 2024, their donations increased by about 40%.

"We're taking in those donations from the community, processing them, and then getting them out on the sales floor as quick as we possibly can," said Leisa Wamsley, Chief Operating Officer of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee.

Ken and Carla Webb took part in the drive-through Donation Express on Thursday at Goodwill's Bellevue location.

"We cleaned out the closet after Christmas and got rid of some old clothes and some things that didn't fit anymore and brought them in to Goodwill. Maybe they'll go to some good use," said Ken Webb.

The Webbs make this stop two to three times a year.

When cars come through the drive-thru, a bell alerts workers someone has arrived.

"When I hear that bell, what I think about is that it is a bell that's going to change people's lives," Wamsley said.

Appliances, Christmas decorations, clothes, books, and more are sorted in the back before employees place them in the store to be purchased, however, that transaction is only part of the process.

According to Wamsley, the money made from selling donated items helps fund Goodwill's mission, including its Career Solutions Centers.

"Solar installation training, construction training, welding, those are all programs that the community can take advantage of for free and that's paid for by the sale of donations," Wamsley said.

This time of year, as the donations pile up, their purpose is clear to Wamsley.

"Three pairs of jeans are going to pay for an hour of career coaching," Wamsley said. "I can tell you that I've seen so many lives changed simply because people donated their goods to us."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.