Google sponsoring coding camps at Austin Peay State University

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for a way to keep a way to keep your middle or high schooler busy this summer, Google might be the answer. The company is sponsoring coding camps to students on the Austin Peay State University campus.

There are 10 camps available, including "make your own website" and "make your own video game."

The camps will be at APSU’s computer labs in the Maynard Mathematics and Computer Science Building and the College of STEM Technology Building. All the camps are led by Austin Peay bachelor’s or master’s degree students.

Click here to see a full list of classes and sponsored discount codes.