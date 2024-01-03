Gospel Music Museum to join the list of museums celebrating music in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another museum celebrating music will be joining Music City in the near future.

A Gospel Music Museum and the future Dove Center for the Gospel Music Association will be built on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Commerce Street.

Besides being Music City, it makes sense for the museum to be built right here in Nashville. Gospel music history is continuously being made here. There is more than 150 years of gospel music history from the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Then we have Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands being the first Band to win a Grammy for collaborating on a Gospel album just last year.

The building the museum and center will be joining is part of Lipscomb University. The annual GMA Dove Awards have been held at the University since 2013 and GMA's headquarters are also on the University's campus.

Renderings show that the center and museum will showcase a timeline of Gospel music, interactive exhibits, artists stories, a theater, and share how Gospel music has impacted culture in churches and beyond.

"Developed to preserve the legacy of our historic past, support the impact of today's artists, and plant seeds for the future. We believe the Dove Center will be a beacon of light for the Kingdom of God," said GMA President Jackie Patillo.

The Dove Center and museum is also only a block away from the historic Ryman auditorium. It is expected to open in 2025.