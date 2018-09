NASHVILLE, Tenn. - If you’re missing some mail, there’s a good chance it could be scattered along a stretch of road near Intestate 40 in Nashville.

Sly 5 flew over a portion of Fesslers Lane Tuesday morning, where hundreds of letters, magazines, and other items were seen near the interstate.

It’s unclear how the mail got there. However, earlier in the morning a truck lost a large amount of mail on I-40 at 46th Avenue.

Sky 5 Aerials: