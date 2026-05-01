Gov. Bill Lee calls special session to review Tennessee congressional map

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee has called a special legislative session for lawmakers to review Tennessee’s congressional map, with the session set to begin Tuesday, May 5.

The move comes just over a week after the Tennessee General Assembly adjourned its regular session and as pressure grows among Republican leaders to revisit district lines. Tennessee’s current congressional delegation includes eight Republicans and one Democrat, with the lone Democratic district centered in Memphis, a majority-Black area.

In a statement, Lee said the review follows “renewed nationwide action around congressional representation.”

“We owe it to Tennesseans to ensure our congressional districts accurately reflect the will of Tennessee voters,” Lee said. “After consultation with the Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, Attorney General, and Secretary of State, I believe the General Assembly has a responsibility to review the map and ensure it remains fair, legal, and defensible.”

The governor’s office said any changes would need to be enacted quickly to meet election qualifying timelines.

Calls to redraw the map intensified this week after U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is running for governor, urged lawmakers to reconvene and consider changes that could shift the state’s lone Democratic seat toward Republicans.

In a statement, Blackburn said:

“I urge the state legislature to reconvene to redistrict another Republican seat in Memphis. It’s essential to cement President Trump’s agenda and the Golden Age of America. I’ve vowed to keep Tennessee a red state, and as Governor, I’ll do everything I can to make this map a reality.”

President Donald Trump weighed in yesterday in a post on Truth Social, saying he spoke with Lee and supports efforts to redraw the map.

“I had a very good conversation with Governor Bill Lee, of Tennessee, this morning, wherein he stated that he would work hard to correct the unconstitutional flaw in the Congressional Maps of the Great State of Tennessee,” Trump wrote. “This should give us one extra seat.”

At the same time, Democratic leaders are pushing back on the effort.

Tennessee House Democratic Leader Karen Camper criticized the push for a special session, arguing lawmakers should instead focus on pressing issues facing residents.

“Calls for a special session should be grounded in the real and urgent needs of Tennesseans,” Camper said. “Families across our state are struggling with rising housing, energy/fuel, childcare, and healthcare costs, while serious challenges persist within our foster care system.”

She said that revisiting redistricting does not meet that threshold, adding, "Tennesseans deserve a focused, responsible approach that prioritizes their everyday realities."