Gov. Bill Lee says he plans to sign Tennessee redistricting plan splitting Davidson Co.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee says there's no reason to think he won't sign Tennessee's redistricting legislation that is heading to his desk, including the controversial congressional plan that splits Nashville into three separate congressional districts.

Critics of the Republican-approved redistricting plan say it breaks up the Democratic stronghold of Nashville into three districts that include much more Republican-leaning rural counties and dilutes votes of minority community members.

NewsChannel 5 A map showing the proposed redistricting maps passed by the Tennessee General Assembly

WTVF

Lee spoke to reporters after an event at a pregnancy care center in Murfreesboro Wednesday. When asked to comment about the plan, Lee said he hadn't seen it yet.

"I haven't actually seen the legislation, it's not to my desk yet, and when I do, I'll review it," Lee said. "I have no reason to think I won't sign it, but I haven't seen it yet, so I can't confirm that until I've seen it."

The congressional redistricting plan has been a highly publicized and talked-about proposal, with the district maps widely available for two weeks.

