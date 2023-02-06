Gov. Bill Lee set to deliver fifth State of the State Address on Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is set to deliver his goals for his next term on Monday night.

In excerpts released ahead of the annual State of the State Address, he said the state is at a "pivotal moment."

"Once again, we are called to be a guiding light and carry the spirit that took our state from frontier to frontrunner," the release said.

A big highlight is his call for a transportation plan. The excerpts say the problem cannot be solved with debt or higher taxes.

"Right now, there’s a $26 billion backlog of projects across the state. Simply put, we are way behind, and we have to change the way we fund and build our roads and bridges," the release said.

He is set to tout the drop in distressed counties statewide going from 15 to 10.

"Our investments in public education, workforce development and safe schools – and our commitment to freedom and families – have all earned national recognition. Our commitment to a high quality of life does not stop at the borders of big cities – in fact, it begins in the most rural areas of our state," the release said.

Lee will talk about his pro-life stance calling it not a matter of politics, but human dignity.

There will also be a moment pointing to a need for a conservation strategy.

"From Mountain City to Memphis, our state is blessed with natural beauty and rich resources…Through the years, Tennessee has maintained responsible stewardship of our natural resources, but it’s time to develop a conservation strategy that balances our state’s economic growth with a plan to protect our environment," the release said.

The speech is at 6 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.