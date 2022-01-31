Gov. Bill Lee set to give State of the State address on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his State of the State address for the fourth time on Monday night.

His office released a preview of his speech mentioning big topics the governor will touch on. One topic focuses on "guarding freedom," focusing on how Tennessee has pushed back against what he calls big government, other issues include focusing on pro-life legislation and the economy.

He said his budget will be reinforcing freedom, innovation, exceptionalism and optimism. Gov. Lee claimed "big government" has attempted to take over society rather than contribute to it and said Tennessee has pushed back.

He said his office has passed some of the soundest pro-life legislation in the country. He will also touch on the national debt and powering the economy.

"Tennessee shows the rest of the country that America hasn’t lost her way, and with the support of the General Assembly, we’ll continue to ensure Tennessee is a national leader for opportunity and freedom," Lee said.

Another big discussion point is going to be the education funding formula. It has been in place for 30 years and Gov. Lee wants to see a new formula become law this session.

There was also a prebuttal from across the aisle. Rep. Vincent Dixie spoke Friday pushing Republicans, about what Democrats want to see for Tennessee and talking about things like COVID, infrastructure, economy and public education.

"Instead of once again asking our teachers to do more, it’s time the governor do his job and give educators a raise that actually hits their bank account. Instead of fighting over which books can be in the library, let’s fight to provide every classroom with high-quality books and materials that students need to learn. Instead of prioritizing politics over common sense, let’s prioritize our children’s health and safety so they can stay IN the classroom learning," Rep. Dixie said.

The State of the State address will be streamed on our website and NC5+.