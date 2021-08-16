Watch
Governor Lee signs order allowing parents to opt kids out of mask mandates; will not call special session

WTVF
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 16, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing parents to opt kids out of any school mask mandates. As a result, he will not call a special session.

Watch the press conference live below at 3:15 p.m.

Last week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) asked the governor to call a special session in an attempt to block school districts from implementing mask mandates. Sexton said he believes the decision should be made by the parents.

However, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all students, teachers, and staff wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

On Monday, Metro Nashville Public Schools reported that more than 1,000 of its staff and students are either quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 after school started last week. The district's school board voted to require masks in schools for all staff and students just before the school year began.

