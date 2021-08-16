Governor Lee signs order allowing parents to opt kids out of mask mandates; will not call special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing parents to opt kids out of any school mask mandates. As a result, he will not call a special session.

I am signing an EO today that allows parents to opt their children out of a school mask mandate if either a school board or health board enacts one over a district. pic.twitter.com/aOxzvP41Hp — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 16, 2021

Last week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) asked the governor to call a special session in an attempt to block school districts from implementing mask mandates. Sexton said he believes the decision should be made by the parents.

However, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all students, teachers, and staff wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

On Monday, Metro Nashville Public Schools reported that more than 1,000 of its staff and students are either quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 after school started last week. The district's school board voted to require masks in schools for all staff and students just before the school year began.