Gov. Bill Lee to sign executive order calling for school security evaluation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee announced he will sign an executive order on Monday that will call for the state to evaluate school security and training for Tennessee law enforcement.

"This order strengthens accountability and transparency around existing school safety planning and assures Tennessee parents that our efforts to protect students and teachers will continue,"

said Gov. Lee.

State agencies will be directed to help school districts implement current laws, which require schools to conduct an annual security assessment and submit a safety plan to the Tennessee school safety center. Lee is also asking districts to identify deficiencies that were found in those security assessments.

Through Executive Order 97, the state has been tasked with evaluating and assessing law enforcement training standards by July 1, which will include potentially enhancing active shooting scenario training. Lee is also calling for a review of the use of armed security guards in non-public schools. The review should also evaluate whether or not those guards need active shooter training as well.

Lee said Executive Order 97 is additionally meant to promote engagement with parents, schools and law enforcement in an effort to enhance school safety in Tennessee.

The order will also create a school safety resources and engagement guide for parents that provides them with information on advocating for safer conditions at their child's school. The guide will also include information on reporting suspicious or concerning activity through the SafeTN app.

This story is developing.