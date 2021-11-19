Gov. Bill Lee will not extend Tennessee's COVID State of Emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee announced he will not extend Tennessee's COVID-19 State of Emergency.

The governor's office released the following statement Friday, saying the State of Emergency will expire tonight.

I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation & operational flexibility for hospitals & industries most affected by COVID's challenges. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 19, 2021

“I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation and operational flexibility for hospitals and industries most affected by COVID’s challenges. Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”

The move comes after Lee recently signed the special session's omnibus bill, which changes how Tennessee responds to COVID-19. The law will have a major impact on the ability of schools, businesses and local health boards to mandate masks or vaccines.

However, just two days later, a federal injunction halted the law from taking effect after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight students who claimed their disabilities put them at a higher risk to COVID-19.