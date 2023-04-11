Gov. Lee signs order to strengthen background checks for guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee signed his 100th Executive Order on Tuesday. It strengthens background checks for gun purchases in the state of Tennessee.

The order is meant to help prevent those who are a danger to themselves or others from buying firearms.

The new order would establish a 72-hour time limitto report any criminal activity or mental health restrictions. That information would then be given to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to put into the national criminal background check system. This would affect those with domestic violence convictions, orders of protection, mental health adjudications, and "other disqualifying" history.

"We can all agree it's possible to remove individuals who are a threat to themselves to remove them from access to weapons," Lee said. "It's possible and it's important. The existing background-check process for purchasing a firearm only works when there is accurate and timely information that's available."

The order follows the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville two weeks ago. But it would not have made a difference in this case. The shooter was able to legally purchase seven guns from five different retailers. Police have said the shooter was being treated for "emotional issues" but did not have a criminal history and had not been deemed a threat to themselves or anyone else.

In addition to the executive order, Lee has asked lawmakers to craft legislation that would put some sort of red flag law in place in Tennessee.

