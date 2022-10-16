Gov. Lee funding support for police training, recruitment statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Lee wants to help police departments across the state that are short-staffed.

Tuesday, Lee announced that he wants $24 million dollars in state money to go to basic training for officers, and another $30 million will go to recruitment and retention bonuses for newly hired officers.

The money is part of Lee's $100 million violent crime intervention plan to reduce crime.

Local law enforcement agencies are invited to apply for grants that the governor said will be used to strengthen public safety across the state. Applications will be available through January 2023.

Grants will be awarded in a "hybrid model," meaning every local law enforcement agency is guaranteed a minimum grant with additional access to a pool of supplemental funds.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” said Lee. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

To learn more and apply for grants, visit the TN.gov website.

In addition to the Violent Crime Intervention Fund, Lee has made the following investments as part of a program he's called the Proven Crime Prevention program: