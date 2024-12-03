Ethics Commission says Gov. Lee violated state law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Ethics Commission has ruled that Gov. Bill Lee violated state law when he accepted a trip to the Alliance Defending Freedom summit last summer. Lee was the keynote speaker for the event back in July.

Lee's office asked the Tennessee Ethics Commission for an opinion after questions surfaced about whether the trip violated state ethics laws. The commission found the trip was a violation since ADF and its sister organization ADF Action have a registered lobbyist working in Tennessee.

You can read the full opinion by tapping here.

ADF has been around since 1994, and brands itself as a Christian firm "committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights and the sanctity of life." ADF describes itself on its website as a law firm, but it also does lobbying work.

Gov. Lee said ADF and ADF Action are two separate entities, therefore there was no issue with them paying for his trip.

The Tennessee Ethics Commission didn't see it that way.

State law prohibits anyone from the executive branch from accepting a gift — whether directly or indirectly from a lobbyist. The commission told Lee to reimburse ADF for the cost of his trip because it qualified as an indirect gift. All the money has now been repaid.

"As with all questions of statutory construction and interpretation, the Tennessee General Assembly could certainly choose to narrow the reach of the gift prohibition as found by this advisory opinion in the future," the six ethics commissioners wrote in their report. "However, the Ethics Commission would caution against such action. The General Assembly, in the Ethics Commission’s opinion, inserted the words “indirect gift” in this statute to avoid the very scenario contemplated by the facts presented, allowing an entity closely related to the employer of the lobbyist to furnish gifts to State officials and thereby creating, at a minimum, an appearance of undue influence on these state officials."

Lee's response

"We asked the Bureau for clarity around their interpretation of this vague law and appreciate their response. The expenses have been repaid per this new guidance," said Elizabeth Johnson, spokesperson for Gov. Lee.

Democratic response

“I’m pleased to see the Tennessee Ethics Committee’s advisory opinion on Governor Lee addressing his misuse of power to take luxury trips paid for by interest groups, breaking Tennessee law," Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville said. "The Ethics Commission has stood firmly on the side of the people, making it clear that the Governor isn’t above the law. They have ordered him to pay back the trip to Florida, funded by an organization employing a lobbyist in Tennessee. It’s disappointing that these actions happened at all. I hope this advisory opinion will stop lobbyist groups from offering these illegal and unethical trips to influence the Lee Administration. I’m also looking into ways to clarify this ruling and strengthen our ethics laws in the next legislative session.”

