Gov. Lee signs law criminalizing mail-order abortion pills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation Thursday that would criminalize a person for obtaining abortion pills via a mail delivery service.

The law would mean a Class E felony charge with the potential for a fine. Amended out, the original bill had up to a 20-year prison sentence.

As written, the law wouldn't criminalize a physician providing an abortion pill to a pregnant person.

"A qualified physician providing an abortion-inducing drug must examine the patient in-person and, prior to providing an abortion-inducing drug verify and determine certain information, as specified in this bill, and inform the patient that the patient may see the remains of the unborn child in the process of completing the abortion," the language stated.

The topic of abortion has been on the minds of Tennesseans this week with the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade. Lawmakers and the public learned of the potential change after Politico published a leak of a majority draft opinion from five Supreme Court of the United States justices.

Since 2019, Tennessee placed several laws on the books around abortion.

Those seeking an abortion — for now in Tennessee — can't have one on the basis of sex, race or Down Syndrome. If a person does go through the process, a physician has to perform an ultrasound and make the images visible and fetal heartbeat audible to the expecting person. Laws also specify an abortion where a fetal heartbeat exists in increments beginning at six weeks.

Additionally, Tennessee has a trigger law if Roe v. Wade is overturned, meaning 30 days after a reversal, no one can get an abortion in Tennessee unless the pregnant person is in danger of a loss of life. There are no exceptions in the law for rape or incest.

This bill criminalizing mail-order abortion pills will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

