Governor Bill Lee promises to prioritize making child care more accessible, but questions remain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across our state, child care for little kids is something families are struggling to find.

There are approximately half a million children five and younger in Tennessee, so in a way, there's a lot of competition.

However, in the governor's address Monday night, he touched on the everyday needs of Tennesseans, including child care.

In his seventh State of the State Address, Governor Bill Lee talked about child care more than he ever has before. He actually said childcare seven times.

"If we really want to create an environment for families to thrive, we have to find innovative ways to make child care more accessible and more affordable," Gov. Bill Lee said in his address.

Right now, 71% of childcare centers have waitlists, with an average of about 38 kids waiting to get in.

I've done a lot of reporting on the childcare center shortage. Through my reporting, I've discovered another big issue is the lack of early educators.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, most childcare workers are not paid a living wage. In Tennessee, on average, they are paid $13.21/hour.

When teachers undoubtedly leave for higher-paying jobs, childcare centers become understaffed, are unable to take in more kids, and some students may fall behind.

"Without those secure relationships, and you have that turnover, a child's ability to relax into that situation and learn the skills they need is deeply impacted," Katie Growden said.

Katie Growden, a former teacher who's now with the advocacy group Save the Children Action Network, says the governor's proposal on Monday to invest $7.2 million into the Child Care WAGE$ Program for educators is promising.

"The number one indicator of quality in a child care center is the educator," Growden said.

But just as important as that is making child care more affordable, she said.

The governor said in his address that infant care in Tennessee carries virtually the same price tag as in-state tuition at a four-year public college.

"There's what parents can afford, what the workforce is paid, how do we ensure there are enough seats, and they all feed into all of each other," Growden said.

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, Save the Children Action Network is calling on state lawmakers to "Have a Heart" and invest in early childhood education.

While the governor said he wants to improve the Smart Steps Child Care Program, a child care assistance program for income-eligible working parents and parents continuing their education, he didn't go into detail.

You can find current information on the childcare payment assistance program online.

Lee also said Tennessee doesn't need a new government program to tackle the cchildcareshortage and should work with community partners. He is proposing an additional $11 million investment to the Boys and Girls Club, which focuses on low-income kids, but it is important to note they do not work with kids younger than five.

