Governor Bill Lee says school choice is 'civil rights movement of our time' in RNC speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democrats responding to Governor Bill Lee's speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee called his remarks "deeply offensive."

While addressing the RNC Tuesday, Governor Lee brought up his school choice program, comparing it to the Civil Rights movement.

"They attacked parental rights. Republican Governors fought back for a parents' right to choose their own child's education. President Trump was right when he said that school choice is the civil rights issue of our time," said Lee.

The governor also voiced his support of former president Donald Trump.

School choice – also known as vouchers, or the "education freedom scholarship" – would use public tax dollars for private school tuition across the state.

The plan did not pass this year in the General Assembly session, but the governor made it clear he would not stop pushing for it.

The Tennessee Senate Democratic Caucus responded to this in a statement:

"Vouchers divert crucial funding away from public schools, which are designed to serve children from all walks of life. Instead of helping those in need, voucher programs have consistently failed the students they claim to assist."

The statement continued saying Governor Lee's remarks dishonor the work of Tennesseans who dedicated their lives to promoting justice and equality.

Full statement from the Tennessee Senate Democratic Caucus:

"Gov. Bill Lee's assertion that private school vouchers are the 'civil rights issue of our time' is not only misleading but deeply offensive. The true civil rights issues of our time are those that uplift and support all children, regardless of their background. Private school vouchers do the exact opposite.

"Vouchers divert crucial funding away from public schools, which are designed to serve children from all walks of life. Instead of helping those in need, voucher programs have consistently failed the students they claim to assist. In every state where vouchers have been implemented, the primary beneficiaries are families who already send their children to private schools, leaving public schools underfunded and students underserved.

"Private schools have the power to discriminate and reject students based on disabilities, religion, race, and income. They are not held to the same standards of accountability and inclusivity as public schools. This undermines the principles of justice and equity that true civil rights movements strive for.

"Tennessee has a proud history of leading in the fight for civil rights—from the lunch counter sit-ins and Freedom Rides to school integration and labor rights. To label a policy that promotes segregation and inequality as a civil rights issue is a grave disservice to the legacy of those who fought for justice in our state.

"Gov. Lee’s remarks dishonor the hard work and sacrifices of countless Tennesseans who have dedicated their lives to promoting justice and equity. The Tennessee Senate Democratic Caucus remains committed to supporting policies that truly reflect the values of fairness and inclusion for all our children."