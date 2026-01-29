Governor Lee requests Expedited Major Disaster Declaration for 23 Tennessee counties

Governor Bill Lee has requested that President Trump grants an Expedited Major Disaster Declaration for 23 Tennessee counties following the impacts of this winter storm.

This would allow federal resources to reach Tennesseans as quickly as possible.

“Winter Storm Fern has created significant damage in communities across Tennessee, and state and local officials, first responders, and volunteers continue to provide critical support,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m grateful to President Trump for granting federal resources to support Tennesseans, and am hopeful our Major Disaster Declaration will be approved quickly.”

The Expedited Major Disaster Declaration request includes the following 23 counties for both FEMA Individual and Public Assistance: Cheatham, Chester, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Maury, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson.

Individual Assistance would make federal aid available directly to Tennesseans to help with temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance.

For more information about individual assistance click here.

Public Assistance would provide reimbursement to state and local governments, including nonprofit organizations. For more information, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.