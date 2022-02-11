Governor weighs in on funding formula and redistricting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How should Tennessee's schools be funded?

To help answer that question, Gov. Bill Lee, turned, in part, to students like Coffee County Central High School Senior Elizabeth Brown, who says students wanted more money for career and technical education.

"When I got to high school, I didn't know what career path to take, and lots of our students feel pressure to choose a certain career path," Brown said. "I think students need to have more options when they get to high school."

Brown's thoughts, along with others, will end up in a bill to revamp the state's funding formula.

On top of traditional school funding, a framework of the plan would provide additional funding to children in poverty, children living in rural areas, English language learners, and those with disabilities.

But Lee didn't commit to a date when the full bill would be ready.

"We don’t know the day, but we expect to have it out soon, and when it’s there, I think there will be enough time for the legislature to work through it," Lee said.

The governor also weighed in on the controversial redistricting plan that splits Nashville into three separate congressional districts. The fear from some is that the voices of minority voters will be diluted, but Lee said the legislature followed the right process.

"I think there was a lot of consideration in the general assembly about how the map was drawn, ultimately they made those decisions," Lee said. "I think they follow the process that is laid out for them to do so and that’s why I signed it."