Grab your popcorn and head on down to Elmington Park for Movies in the Park!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's outdoor movie tradition continues this June at Elmington Park.
Every Thursday night in June, you and your family can enjoy a free movie night! Prior to each movie there will also be games and giveaways!
No need to pack a meal! There will be a variety of food trucks at the park as well.
June 6: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
June 13: 13 Going on 30
June 20: Barbie
June 27: Shrek
Pets are welcome, but must be leashed up! Alcohol is not permitted in the parks.
Food trucks, games, sponsor giveaways and activities begin around 5 p.m. The films will start at sundown.
