Grammy winner Colbie Caillat explains how music festivals create community in Nashville beyond the stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music is what makes Nashville special year-round, not just during the big events like CMA Fest brings our community together.

Grammy winner Colbie Caillat has been making country music in Nashville for nearly a decade.

"People come to Nashville for music and a great time and, and it just brings people together," said Caillat.

Music festivals and concerts throughout the year are part of the reason people "Fall" for Nashville's unique culture.

"Performing at CMA Fest, I mean it's such a fun week getting to play with all of your friends and fellow artists and musicians."

According to Caillat, these events create meaningful connections among fans and artists alike.

"It brings musicians together, it brings new friends together. I've heard that from fans before, that they become friends at my shows, and I know they do that at a lot of concerts, but it's a special thing to know that you're bringing people together."

Colbie recently released a new version of her song Realize as a duet with Mitchell Tenpenny.

It's featured on the new album she's working on, which will continue to grow the community of country music fans.

"It's a fun project, bringing in some old stuff and some new."

The singer appreciates Nashville's vibrant atmosphere and accessibility to live music.

"You can go to all the concerts, or sporting events, to be that close to CMA Fest and just get to hear live music anywhere you turn, it's really fun."

Fans can look forward to new music from Caillat, with a song coming out each month leading up to her album release later this year.

