Grammy winner Maren Morris serves ice cream in the Gulch to benefit Second Harvest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grammy-winning musician Maren Morris helped Nashville residents beat the heat by serving up scoops of ice cream in the Gulch.

Morris partnered with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to dish out a new orange and vanilla flavored ice cream in honor of her new album "Dreamsicle."

All proceeds from the event will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank, a cause close to Morris's heart.

"Second Harvest, like, really caught my attention during the pandemic because they just weren't loose on the ground providing meals, collecting food. And just made me so inspired and proud to live here," Morris said.

For those who missed the event, pints of the new "Orange Dreamsicle" flavor are available at both Van Leeuwen shops in Nashville – in the Gulch and Edgehill – while supplies last.

