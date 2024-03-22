Grand Kyiv Ballet dancers discuss war in Ukraine ahead of Grand Ole Opry performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Sunday, witness a beautiful and emotional performance of the classic, "Giselle" by the Grand Kyiv Ballet.

The performance is at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Ole Opry.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is a company of talented dancers from Ukraine who travel the world to perform.

However, their world shifted when they had to evacuate their home country due to the war that broke out between Ukraine and Russia in 2022.

Artistic director and principal dancer, Oleksandr Stoianov, and his wife, Kateryna Kukhar, another principal dancer with the company, were performing in France when they got the call from their children's baby sitter that bombs were going off in Ukraine. They were not able to travel into Ukraine to get them. It took their children three terrifying days to make it to the Poland border and reunite with Stoianov and Kukhar.

Many of the dancers have similar stories. the Nashville International Center for Empowerment, or NICE, will host a panel discussion with the principal dancers about the war in Ukraine, and using dance as an outlet as turmoil continues in their home. That discussion will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Xenote at Plaza Mariachi.

Stoianov said the emotions they feel about their homeland in turmoil can be felt in their performance of "Giselle."

To hear more about Stoianov and his wife's story from Stoianov himself, hit play on the video above.

Proceeds for the performance go towards the renovation of the Kyiv State Choreographic College, to help support other future dancers still in Ukraine.