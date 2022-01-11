Grand Ole Opry questioned for letting Morgan Wallen perform less than a year after 'n-word' incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Grand Ole Opry is under fire for allowing Morgan Wallen to perform over the weekend.

Some Black country music artists associated with the newly formed Black Opry were disappointed that Wallen was welcomed back not even a year after he was recorded yelling the n-word.

"I think if I were in the crowd, paid for a ticket and he came out I think I probably would've sunk in my seat a little bit," musician Tylar Bryant said.

Bryant is an up-and-coming Black country artist. He would have liked Wallen's return to the historic stage to have looked different. Wallen stepped on stage on Saturday to sing with ERNEST. The two just released a song together.

"Maybe a whole Opry presentation about racism and being inclusive and having him and being a part of that. I think people would stomach that a whole lot better than him just showing up playing a song with his friends," Bryant said.

Months before Wallen's outburst, the Grand Ole Opry tweeted this statement: Racism is real. It is unacceptable. And it has no place at The Grand Ole Opry.

Over the weekend, the founder of the Black Opry sent the following letter to leadership at The Opry requesting an explanation.