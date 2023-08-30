Grandmother of Jacksonville shooting victim: "When is it going to stop?"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The grandmother of one of the victims in the Dollar General mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida wants to know when the hatred will end.

Police say a man shot and killed three people in what they called a racially-motivated attack.

"This was a tragedy that never should have happened," said Eva Mobley, the grandmother of A.J. Laguerre.

"AJ was real quiet, but he was also loved by his family," Mobley said.

Laguerre had just graduated high school, with dreams of becoming a professional video game streamer.

His family wants answers that aren't easy to come by.

"When are we going to put the hatred aside and become a family and love each other?" Mobley said. "It doesn't make sense to me."

But now, as Laguerre's family plans a memorial service, they say there's one question that lingers in their minds more than any other:

"Who knows what they took out of this world, what AJ could have been, had he been given a chance?" Mobley said.

"We will never know."

Laguerre's family has put together this gofundme for a memorial service.