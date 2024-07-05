Grandmother shot after fireworks show at park in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are investigating what appears to be a random shooting at the Hartsville city park during the Fourth of July celebration in Trousdale County.

A woman suffered a gunshot wound while talking in her car around 9:30 p.m. Thursday This appears to be accidental, and the victim was not targeted, authorities said.

Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell said the victim had put her grandchild in the back of the car after the fireworks show. She was talking to someone outside the car when she thought someone hit her with a bottle rocket.

But then she looked down and saw blood coming from her abdomen and realized she’d been shot. The round went right through her. She had to be life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but is in stable condition.

The sheriff said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now assisting in the investigation.