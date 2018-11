Great Tennessee Air Show returns to Smyrna following 2016 deadly crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) - The Blue Angels will be back in Smyrna for the first time since the death of Captain Jeff Kuss in 2016.

Kuss was killed during a training exercise in Smyrna. A permanent memorial now stands at Lee Victory Park.

The Great Tennessee Air Show is set for Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9. Gates open from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the June show were made available Saturday for $35