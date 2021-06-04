Great Tennessee Airshow returns with COVID crowd changes

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the mid-state continues to reopen, a major Middle Tennessee event is about to mark its 50th anniversary: the Great Tennessee Airshow begins on Saturday and runs through the weekend.

But things will look a little different there this year due to COVID-19 guest safety concerns.

Returning for the first time since 2011 will be the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron. But that’s not all: the U.S Special Ops Command Parachute Team, the U.S Navy F-35C Demonstration team and a U.S. Navy Legacy flight will all perform, in addition to many other acts.

Because of COVID, there won’t be any individual tickets or general admission tickets sold for the airshow, which is a big change from past years.

Instead, you can purchase tickets online to what the air show is calling a "boutique event" this year.

All ticket holders will have their own seats and face masks will be optional.