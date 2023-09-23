Greater Nashville Heart Walks aims to raise $2 million.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday is the Greater Nashville Heart Walk to raise money for the American Heart Association.

The goal is to raise 2 million dollars for research efforts to prevent heart disease and stroke.

The festival area with activities for the whole family opens at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

You can join hundreds of others to walk around Nissan Stadium, either with a team or individually.

This year's walk theme is, 'I walk to save lives.'

Heart disease is the number one killer in the United States, with strokes following behind at number 5.

If you cannot join the walk on Saturday, people are invited to donate online and walk on their own wherever they can. You can keep track of your activity with the Heart Walk app.

There is no minimum donation, anything helps when it comes to helping people across the country live healthier lives.