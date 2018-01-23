Greenbrier Home Seriously Damaged In Fire

8:15 AM, Jan 23, 2018
GREENBRIER, Tenn. - A Robertson County home was seriously damaged when an early-morning fire broke out.

Crews were called to the residence on Paradise Drive in Greenbrier around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. 

The family called 911 after seeing a fire in their bonus room.

When they arrived on scene, fire officials said flames were coming through the roof. Crews were monitoring for hotspots.

The home was not a total loss.

