Greenbrier Pizza and Pub hosts benefit for Robertson County sheriff's deputy

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Robertson County sheriff's deputy Savanna Puckett was laid to rest Saturday, the community came together to give back to her loved ones.

Greenbrier Pizza and Pub held a fundraiser in her honor. Organizers said a portion of sales will cover funeral expenses for Puckett. Donations will also go to a scholarship in her name at the Robertson County Sheriff's Office organized by Puckett‘s mother.

Guests enjoyed live music, raffles, and horse rides throughout the day. Organizers say the event collected at least $1,500.

"So when something like this happens in a small town like we are, we just really want to pull together and do whatever we can for that family," said employee Macy Trapp.

Greenbrier Pizza and Pub will continue collecting donations through next Sunday, February 6.