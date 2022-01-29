Robertson County sheriff's deputy to be laid to rest Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Robertson County sheriff's deputy who was found dead in her home will be laid to rest Saturday.

Savanna Puckett was found in her burning home on Sunday, January 23, having been shot in her head and torso. She was 22 years old.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Puckett's celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. at South Haven Baptist Church on Academy Drive in Springfield, Tenn.

The funeral will be streamed live on the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Expected to end around 3 p.m., immediately following the funeral will be a procession for Puckett.

The procession will leave South Haven Church, and move toward Brown Street. Passing by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, it will then head to Main Street, passing by the Robertson County courthouse. After passing the courthouse, it will head back to Memorial Boulevard. From there, the procession will pull into the Springfield Memorial Gardens Funeral Home entrance and return to the burial grounds.

Puckett will then be laid to rest at Springfield Memorial Gardens.