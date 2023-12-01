Greenbrier restaurant serving up hot meals for free through 'blessing wall'

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small restaurant in Greenbrier is serving up hot meals for those in need.

The owner of Smokey Ridge Grill, Burtis Ridge, said everyone deserves a hot meal.

Ridge is a passionate cook and is generous with the portions he serves up at Smokey Ridge Grill off Highway 41. His small BBQ restaurant has been in operation a few years, and already, Ridge is giving back to the community through a blessing wall he's started.

Customers can pay for a meal and instead of eating it. They take their service ticket and tape it to the blessing wall. Those in need can choose whichever ticket they want.

"If they see a meal, pull the ticket down, walk up and hand it to whoever is behind the counter. They will hand it to me. We do it indiscreetly and there’s no embarrassment about it," Ridge said.

Burtis has sponsored the first few meals, but now the community is now catching wind of his contagious compassion. Sherrie Gebhardt was the first customer to contribute to the blessing wall.

“I bought a catfish dinner with two sides and a pie. I also bought a barbecue plate, two sides and a pie," Gebhardt said.

She thinks it's a great idea. She said it's a small gesture with a big impact.

"There’s a lot more good people out here than we realize. We just have to give them an opportunity and platform to take off for it," Gebhardt said,

Smokey Ridge Grill is located inside the Greenbrier Pharmacy. They're open Monday through Friday. They also offer catering.

