Watch Now
News

Actions

Grieving family marks murdered son's birthday by feeding the homeless in Nashville

alexander lara.PNG
Araceli Crescencio
Family members of 16-year-old Alexander Lara-Delgado continue looking for justice one month after his death.<br/><br/>
alexander lara.PNG
Posted at 10:02 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 23:02:41-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving family fueled by their fight for justice, helped feed hundreds of homeless people in Nashville.

Alexander Lara-Delgado would have turned 17 years old this weekend, so his family wanted to commemorate his birthday by giving back to the community. His family previously donated Lara-Delgado's organs with the hope that his death would help others survive. On Sunday, the Lara-Delgado family handed out care packages and food to those in need.

Metro Police say 16-year-old Alexander Delgado was shot and killed last month while driving on Harding Place.

His family is still searching for answers and so far no arrests have been made in the case.

Alexander's father, Aniceto Lara Hernandez, said the family is still grappling with the loss.

"Deeply saddened for the whole sistuation and we are just trying to get answers. We want justice made for Alex. And we want to cooperate as well and get it out there to the community to see if anybody can help speed up the case by finding one of the suspects," Lara Hernandez said.

He said they plan on hosting a similar event every year moving forward in memory of Alexander.

The family also asks anyone who may know something about the case to call police.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap