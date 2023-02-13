Grieving family marks murdered son's birthday by feeding the homeless in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving family fueled by their fight for justice, helped feed hundreds of homeless people in Nashville.

Alexander Lara-Delgado would have turned 17 years old this weekend, so his family wanted to commemorate his birthday by giving back to the community. His family previously donated Lara-Delgado's organs with the hope that his death would help others survive. On Sunday, the Lara-Delgado family handed out care packages and food to those in need.

Metro Police say 16-year-old Alexander Delgado was shot and killed last month while driving on Harding Place.

His family is still searching for answers and so far no arrests have been made in the case.

Know who this man is? He's wanted for questioning in the 1/7 murder of Alexander Delgado, 16, on Harding Pl. Delgado's car then crashed into a nearby IHOP restaurant. This man is tied to a vehicle from which the shots are believed to have been fired. Have info? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/E2rAhDmugr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 12, 2023

Alexander's father, Aniceto Lara Hernandez, said the family is still grappling with the loss.

"Deeply saddened for the whole sistuation and we are just trying to get answers. We want justice made for Alex. And we want to cooperate as well and get it out there to the community to see if anybody can help speed up the case by finding one of the suspects," Lara Hernandez said.

He said they plan on hosting a similar event every year moving forward in memory of Alexander.

The family also asks anyone who may know something about the case to call police.