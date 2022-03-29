Grocer Hy-Vee to open first Tennessee location in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grocery chain Hy-Vee announced plans to open its first Tennessee location in Spring Hill.

The Iowa-based grocer submitted initial plans to build a 160,000-square-foot store at the corner of Buckner Lane and June Lake Boulevard.

"Hy-Vee made a great decision to locate its first Tennessee store in Spring Hill—and we welcome them," said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman. "Having surpassed 50,000 in population, our city continues to be a favored destination for additional specialty and high-end firms. Our residents are in the drivers’ seat and like doing business locally."

This store will be one of the first Hy-Vee locations in the southeast.

"As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further," said Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. "As customers' shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Tennessee."

The company said the Spring Hill location will open tentatively in 2023.