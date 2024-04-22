'Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without' nets $200,000 for 'The Store'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They say laughter is the best medicine... and for a local non-profit... that "medicine" is money! We learned today a big fundraiser at Zanies last night — “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” — netted a whopping $200,000 for "The Store."

Country star Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley founded the market near Belmont University in 2020. It allows low-income neighbors in Davidson County a place to shop for the basics -- all for free. The focus is to protect their dignity... while also providing hope.

I had the chance to tour the operation last year when the non-profit received a portion of proceeds from the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival.Since then, the need is even greater... which is why last night's sold-out comedy show was so important. Brad himself was on hand, along with popular comedians John Crist and Dusty Slay. Obviously it was a win-win — with the crowd enjoying a lot of laughs — while helping such an important cause.

You can learn more about The Store and how to get assistance on The Store's website.