'Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without' nets $200,000 for 'The Store'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They say laughter is the best medicine... and for a local non-profit... that "medicine" is money! We learned today a big fundraiser at Zanies last night — “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” — netted a whopping $200,000 for "The Store."
Country star Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley founded the market near Belmont University in 2020. It allows low-income neighbors in Davidson County a place to shop for the basics -- all for free. The focus is to protect their dignity... while also providing hope.
I had the chance to tour the operation last year when the non-profit received a portion of proceeds from the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival.Since then, the need is even greater... which is why last night's sold-out comedy show was so important. Brad himself was on hand, along with popular comedians John Crist and Dusty Slay. Obviously it was a win-win — with the crowd enjoying a lot of laughs — while helping such an important cause.
You can learn more about The Store and how to get assistance on The Store's website.
Rhori recommends:
“Here’s another example of a small non-profit doing so much good in our community! Forrest Sanders highlights the group Friends Life Community, which provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to express themselves through art. In this case, original stage performances! Registered drama therapist Sarah Edwards guides the performers, including Mary Margaret, as they express themselves through written words and dance movements. The original show is touring and have a date set this September at TPAC!”
-Rhori Johnston