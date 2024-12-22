Grocery stores prepare for holiday rush before Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Christmas dinner top of mind, grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly are preparing for this week's big holiday rush.
Customers like Theresa Gordon stopped by Sunday to get some essential ingredients.
"I've got to have my turnip greens. I've got to have my greens," she laughed. "I cook a family dinner...I don't have a whole lot to give, so my Christmas dinner is part of my gift!"
Theresa is one of many who will rush to the store this week.
"This is probably the busiest week," said Bobby Hill, the manager at the Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike.
Not only do Piggly Wiggly staff work longer hours this time of year, but Bobby says they stocked up 40% more on popular foods, like hams, turkeys, eggs and produce.
The staff expects the next couple of days, especially Monday and Tuesday, to be some of the busiest days of the year.
