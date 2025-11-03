Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ground stop issued for inbound arrivals to BNA due to fog lifted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ground stop has since been lifted
A ground stop has been issued for inbound arrivals to Nashville International Airport due to fog until 9:30 a.m.

Travelers are advised to monitor flight status and contact their airline for updates before arriving at BNA.

