Groundbreaking ceremony for new WeGo Transit Center held Thursday

The new center is part of an effort to increase public transportation across Nashville while reducing the need to transfer downtown at WeGo Central.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Nov 10, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — North Nashville is on the rise and on track to get better access to public transportation. A new WeGo Transit Center is coming to 26th Avenue and Clarksville Pike.

WeGo said better access to transportation brings more opportunities such as the ability to get to jobs and health care.

The $17 million project will build a modern facility that includes waiting rooms with Wi-Fi, real-time bus arrival times, bicycle storage, scooter stations, and pick up and drop off locations for ride apps.

This center is part of an effort to increase public transportation across Nashville while reducing the need to transfer downtown at WeGo Central.

It will be named after Civil Rights activist and member of the Nashville Freedom Riders, Dr. Ernest Rip Patton Jr., who died last year. Members of his family and friends will be at the groundbreaking which starts at 10 a.m.

