Groundbreaking held for John C. Tune Airport redevelopment plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority officially broke ground on a redevelopment plan for John C. Tune Airport on Tuesday.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper was among the guests at today’s groundbreaking for phase one of “Tune Taking Off.” Today also marked the airport's 35th anniversary.

The airport was severely damaged by the March 2020 tornado. According to the Airport Authority, the terminal and other buildings, hangars, more than 90 aircraft, airfield and more were damaged. Just 17 days later, full operations resumed, and planning began for a redevelopment of the facility.

Part of the redevelopment plan will add new aviation facilities and replace buildings destroyed in the tornado.

Here’s a look at what crews are building as part of phase one:

Expanded ramp areas

New airport access point

12 T-hangar buildings with 78 hangar bays totaling 96,720 square feet

Four box hangar buildings with 12 hangar bays totaling 43,200 square feet

Two shade port buildings with 10 bays totaling 14,235 square feet

Phase one is expected to cost approximately $34.5 million and be complete by spring 2022. Construction is also underway on a new air traffic control tower that’s set to open September 1.