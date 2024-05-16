Groundbreaking set for a new military history museum close to Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — The Don. F. Pratt Museum on Fort Campbell is a treasure trove for military history buffs.

"We’re looking at a C-4A Waco Glider," said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brian Winski. "The Jeep right here that you see would actually fit inside the glider."

But Winksi is more than just a buff or an enthusiastic tour guide. He used to be the Commanding General over all of Fort Campbell. Now he's a commanding presence for a project near and dear to his heart.

"I have a passion for the history. I have a passion for these organizations," he said.

Winski is leading up an effort to build a new and improved space for the museum, in a much more accessible location. The spot — at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and 41A in North Clarksville — is technically still located on the military installation, but it's in front of the gates, which is a game changer for everyday civilians who would like to visit.

"Folks will be able to just drive right in off that intersection, park and take in the museum, without having to go through the gates and the screening and the vehicle inspection," Winski said. "Right now, it takes up to an hour and a half or so to get a large group through the checkpoint and through the security screening."

The project is called the Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum. If that name sounds familiar, it's because there's been an effort to do this for the last 30 years.

"It has been a long-held vision, right after Desert Storm," said Winski, who also serves as president and CEO of the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation.

Winski says every time the group thought they had enough money, costs rose again. "The cost to build it always seemed to outpace the fundraising," he said.

Thanks to a $20 million grant from the state of Tennessee and a $1 million grant from the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, the foundation is finally to a point where they can break ground June 27.

"We’ll be able to showcase much more of the history than you’re able to here," said Winski.

The new museum is slated to be four times larger than the current space on post. If the group can raise enough money, they also hope to add a glass atrium to the building that can host special events and educational opportunities.

The centerpiece of the new museum will be one of the helicopters members of Fort Campbell's 160th Special Ops Aviation Regiment used during the raid and killing of terrorist Osama Bin Laden, which they are in the process of acquiring.

Winski hopes the new space will delight military history buffs, and everyone else, who is eager to learn more about military history. "Inspire a sense of patriotism, inspire a sense of understanding of what the veterans that have gone before us have done for us and the nation," he said. "Everybody will get a better appreciation for what it takes to make the Army run."

Construction will begin immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony. The Wings of Liberty Museum is slated to open late 2025.