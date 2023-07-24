Group fights youth violence with guitar lessons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Take the time. Give opportunity. Those are words one woman has lived by for more than two decades as she fights back against gun violence. Her latest work is resonating deeply within one community.

At Hadley Park Community Center on Monday, a group of kids were in the middle of guitar lessons. It all happened in the same North Nashville neighborhood once full of the clubs playing host to so many rock and blues greats.

"These kids need to know where they at!" smiled Clemmie Greenlee.

Nobody could be more proud of this crew than Clemmie.

"One of them could be the next Prince, for sure," she said. "They could be the next BB King. They could be the next Elvis Presley. Just as long as they invite me front row with my cane and my walker cause I'm gonna be up in that age, I'm comin' to their concert! Yes!"

This was so much more than just a guitar lesson for Clemmie.

20 years ago, Clemmie spoke to NewsChannel 5.

"I'm so tired of hearing these killings," she told a reporter in 2003. "It's kinda scary 'cause I'm not feeling. It's really scary."

This was only hours after her son Rodriguez was shot and killed.

"I couldn't take my son off the streets," Clemmie said. "I tried and I tried. Lord knows I tried. I could not reach him."

That day changed the course of Clemmie's life. Her Nashville Peacemakers organization is constantly looking for ways to reach young people and curb violence.

"This group is called Guitars And Not Guns," Clemmie said to a crowd of children watching the guitar lesson. "You make money with the guitar, making music. You don't make no money with guns."

Clemmie assembled the team. There was Dave Nooe whose Charleyville non-profit has given hundreds of music lessons to children over the past decade.

"We wanted this to work," Dave explained. "We wanted this to grow."

Clemmie also pulled in writer, producer, and artist Matthew McCoy and Nashville Peacemakers member James Lauderdale.

"I love seeing the excitement and curiosity," Matthew said.

"To witness the progress today was amazing," James added.

Year after year, Clemmie has felt maybe it's time to retire from the mission.

"But for some reason, I keep dial that 1-800-Jesus, and he just gives me another run," Clemmie said. "Off the street, make a beat."

"A lot of times, young people want to learn things," Matthew added.

"Everybody's got the music in them!" said Dave.

"How do I know they can't play the guitar until I put one in their lap?" Clemmie said. "Look what happened! They played sweet music in five Mondays. We got a lot of kids that need guidance. Take a chance and find out what their gift truly is."

Clemmie is still figuring out the next time they're doing the guitar lesson program. She's hoping to start back up in September.

For more on both the Nashville Peacemakers, visit here. For more on the Charleyville non-profit, visit here.