Group gives update on efforts to bring MLB team to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Could a major league baseball team be headed to Nashville?

If the MLB gives the green light, a group pushing for an expansion team here has already picked out a name, the Nashville Stars, but on the heels of a brand-new Nissan stadium underway, the prospect of yet another new stadium is another matter.

Music City Baseball, a group looking to bring a team here, gave an update this week at the Nashville Rotary Club meeting.

One of the sites a consulting group is looking at is a tract of land on the TSU campus along the Cumberland River by Ted Rhodes Golf Course.

While the the plan right now is for a stadium to be funded by private investors, it won't come cheap.

Music City Baseball board member Lee Barfield told the Rotary an initial estimate of $750 million has gone up since COVID, to at least $1.2 billion, or more if the park includes frills like a retractable roof.

But just as construction for a new Nissan stadium with a state-funded roof is already underway, those pushing for an MLB team in Nashville say a new baseball stadium would be another positive for the economy, creating 2500 jobs and more than $12 billion in economic impact over 30 years.