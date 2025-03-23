Group holds rally at state Capitol to uplift immigrant voices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group marched from Wasioto Park to the state Capitol to amplify the voices of immigrants.

Led by a young group called Hijos de Inmigrantes, or Children of Immigrants, dozens spoke out against recent anti-immigration policies. That includes a national focus on deportation under the Trump administration and a new state bill that, if approved, would allow school districts to deny enrollment to students who are undocumented immigrants.

"Prohibiting someone from an education just because of their immigration status, it's something not right, it's just not okay, it shouldn't be a thing," said one rally attendee, Manny Valey.

His family immigrated here from Guatemala, and he got an education at a public school.

"I feel like everyone has the right to just be safe and live their perfect life, and sadly not everyone agrees with it," he went on.

It's the same story for others who have family, friends or other loved ones in scary situations because of today's climate.

"These are our families, these are our brothers, these are our sisters. If this was happening to you and your family, you would do the same," said another attendee, Evelyn Sullivan.

"I know some people don't have the courage to come here because they're afraid someone's going to get ICE on them or the police on them," Valey went on "It shouldn't be that way."

Leaders say the movement is one that hopes to protect immigrants in our community.

"Everyone deserves compassion. Everyone deserves empathy," concluded another attendee, Elijah Gonzalez.

